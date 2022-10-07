 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blowout: Decatur St. Teresa delivers statement win over Tuscola 38-7

Decatur St. Teresa dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-7 win over Tuscola in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 24-7 advantage over Tuscola through the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

There was no room for doubt as the Bulldogs added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on September 23, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Clinton and Tuscola took on Moweaqua Central A&M on September 23 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For a full recap, click here.

