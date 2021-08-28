Boxed in: Champaign St. Thomas More's defense bottles Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op's attack 34-0

Champaign St. Thomas More unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op in a 34-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on August 28.

Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping Champaign St. Thomas More finish off Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op.

Champaign St. Thomas More's control showed as it carried a 34-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Champaign St. Thomas More's offense thundered to a 28-0 lead over Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op at halftime.

The first quarter gave Champaign St. Thomas More an 8-0 lead over Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op.

