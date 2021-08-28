 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boxed in: Champaign St. Thomas More's defense bottles Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op's attack 34-0

{{featured_button_text}}

Champaign St. Thomas More unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op in a 34-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on August 28.

Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping Champaign St. Thomas More finish off Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op.

Champaign St. Thomas More's control showed as it carried a 34-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Champaign St. Thomas More's offense thundered to a 28-0 lead over Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op at halftime.

The first quarter gave Champaign St. Thomas More an 8-0 lead over Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Flaten on Football — Week 1 high school football schedule rundown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News