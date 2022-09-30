 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boxed in: Jacksonville's defense bottles Decatur Eisenhower's attack 48-0

  • 0

Jacksonville's defense kept Decatur Eisenhower under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 48-0 decision on September 30 in Illinois football action.

Jacksonville drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Decatur Eisenhower after the first quarter.

The Crimsons opened a lopsided 41-0 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Jacksonville stormed to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Jacksonville and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 50-0 game on October 15, 2021. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

In recent action on September 16, Jacksonville faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur Eisenhower took on Decatur MacArthur on September 16 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News