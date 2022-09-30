Boxed in: Jacksonville's defense bottles Decatur Eisenhower's attack 48-0

Jacksonville's defense kept Decatur Eisenhower under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 48-0 decision on September 30 in Illinois football action.

Jacksonville drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Decatur Eisenhower after the first quarter.

The Crimsons opened a lopsided 41-0 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Jacksonville stormed to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

