Boxed in: Jacksonville's defense bottles Decatur Eisenhower's attack 48-0

Jacksonville's defense kept Decatur Eisenhower under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 48-0 decision on September 30 in Illinois football action.
Jacksonville drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Decatur Eisenhower after the first quarter.
The Crimsons opened a lopsided 41-0 gap over the Panthers at halftime.
Jacksonville stormed to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
The last time Jacksonville and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 50-0 game on October 15, 2021. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 16, Jacksonville faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur Eisenhower took on Decatur MacArthur on September 16 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.