Boxed in: Seneca's defense bottles Georgetown-Ridge Farm's attack 62-0

Seneca's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Georgetown-Ridge Farm 62-0 during this Illinois football game.

Seneca struck in front of Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Irish fought to a 48-0 intermission margin at the Buffaloes' expense.

Seneca struck to a 62-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.