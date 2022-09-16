 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boxed in: Seneca's defense bottles Georgetown-Ridge Farm's attack 62-0

  • 0

Seneca's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Georgetown-Ridge Farm 62-0 during this Illinois football game.

Seneca struck in front of Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Irish fought to a 48-0 intermission margin at the Buffaloes' expense.

Seneca struck to a 62-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 3 , Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off with Clifton Central in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News