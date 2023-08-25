The Amboy defense stifles Decatur LSA 46-0

Amboy sent Decatur LSA home scoreless in a 46-0 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Amboy opened with a 24-0 advantage over Decatur LSA through the first quarter.

The Clippers registered a 40-0 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

Amboy breathed fire to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Auburn carves slim margin over New Berlin 20-13

Auburn eventually took victory away from New Berlin 20-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Auburn darted in front of New Berlin 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Pretzels got within 14-13.

Auburn darted to a 20-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Auburn and New Berlin faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Auburn High School.

Hardin Calhoun takes down Jacksonville Routt 50-14

It was a tough night for Jacksonville Routt which was overmatched by Hardin Calhoun in this 50-14 verdict.

Hillsboro routs Virden North Mac 31-6

Hillsboro controlled the action to earn an impressive 31-6 win against Virden North Mac at Hillsboro High on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Linton-Stockton denies Decatur St. Teresa's challenge 35-20

Linton-Stockton notched a win against Decatur St. Teresa 35-20 in an Indiana high school football matchup.

Linton-Stockton opened with a 7-6 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa through the first quarter.

The Miners fought to a 13-12 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Linton-Stockton stormed to a 29-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs enjoyed an 8-6 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Momence's initial push dashes Fithian Oakwood's hopes 28-21

Fithian Oakwood couldn't climb out of an early hole in fallling 28-21 to Momence on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Momence a 20-0 lead over Fithian Oakwood.

The Athletics opened a towering 28-8 gap over the Comets at halftime.

Fithian Oakwood showed some mettle by fighting back to a 28-15 count in the third quarter.

The Athletics maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Momence and Fithian Oakwood squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Momence High School.

Morton exhales after close call with Mahomet-Seymour 20-14

Morton finally found a way to top Mahomet-Seymour 20-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The start wasn't the problem for Mahomet-Seymour, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Morton through the end of the first quarter.

Morton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-14 lead over Mahomet-Seymour.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Morton and Mahomet-Seymour faced off on Nov. 13, 2021 at Morton High School.

Normal prevails over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 54-14

Normal dominated from start to finish in an imposing 54-14 win over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in Illinois high school football on Aug. 25.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda earns narrow win over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 46-39

Paxton-Buckley-Loda didn't flinch, finally repelling Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 46-39 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School.

Peotone sets early tone to dominate Rantoul 53-6

Peotone controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 53-6 victory over Rantoul in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Peru St. Bede holds off Tuscola 34-25

Peru St. Bede finally found a way to top Tuscola 34-25 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Piasa Southwestern overcomes deficit and Gillespie 22-7

Piasa Southwestern overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 22-7 win against Gillespie in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The start wasn't the problem for Gillespie, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Piasa Southwestern through the end of the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

It took a 16-0 rally, but the Piasa Birds were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Piasa Southwestern and Gillespie faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Piasa Southwestern High School.

Rochester scores early, pulls away from Peoria 40-14

Rochester broke to an early lead and topped Peoria 40-14 during this Illinois football game.

Rochester took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Peoria after the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense thundered in front for a 33-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Peoria stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 40-14.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Shelbyville bests Newton 42-7

Shelbyville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Newton 42-7 Friday for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Taylorville thumps Olney Richland County outplays 41-6

Taylorville handled Olney Richland County 41-6 in an impressive showing in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

Taylorville took an early lead by forging a 20-6 margin over Olney Richland County after the first quarter.

The Tornadoes fought to a 27-6 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.

Taylorville breathed fire to a 41-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Tolono Unity earns solid win over Fairbury Prairie Central 27-12

Tolono Unity eventually beat Fairbury Prairie Central 27-12 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Tolono Unity a 14-6 lead over Fairbury Prairie Central.

The Rockets' offense jumped in front for a 27-6 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Fairbury Prairie Central showed its spirit while rallying to within 27-12 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Tolono Unity and Fairbury Prairie Central played in a 14-0 game on Nov. 12, 2022.

Watseka allows no points against Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27-0

Watseka sent Georgetown-Ridge Farm home scoreless in a 27-0 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Buffaloes' expense.

Watseka steamrolled to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.

Westville holds off Catlin Salt Fork 21-14

Westville posted a narrow 21-14 win over Catlin Salt Fork in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Westville a 14-7 lead over Catlin Salt Fork.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Westville faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Catlin Salt Fork High School.

The Woodhull Ridgewood defense stifles Pawnee 44-0

Woodhull Ridgewood's defense throttled Pawnee, resulting in a 44-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on Aug. 25.

