Arcola tops Nokomis 34-16

Arcola eventually beat Nokomis 34-16 on Aug. 26 in Illinois football action.

Arcola darted in front of Nokomis 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Riders fought to a 27-8 halftime margin at the Redskins' expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Purple Riders enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Redskins' 8-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Arthur ALAH denies Argenta-Oreana's challenge 30-18

Arthur ALAH knocked off Argenta-Oreana 30-18 at Argenta-Oreana High on Aug. 26 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Arthur ALAH a 14-12 lead over Argenta-Oreana.

Arthur ALAH darted to a 30-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Arthur ALAH and Argenta-Oreana squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School.

Champaign Centennial triumphs in strong showing over Urbana 49-14

Champaign Centennial rolled past Urbana for a comfortable 49-14 victory at Champaign Centennial High on Aug. 26 in Illinois football action.

Champaign St. Thomas More thumps Farmer City Blue Ridge outplays 34-6

Champaign St. Thomas More's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Farmer City Blue Ridge 34-6 in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 26.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and second quarters, with no one scoring.

The third quarter gave Champaign St. Thomas More a 26-6 lead over Farmer City Blue Ridge.

The Sabers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Knights 8-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Champaign St Thomas More and Farmer City Blue Ridge played in a 56-0 game on Sept. 10, 2021.

Chatham Glenwood pockets slim win over Danville 14-12

Chatham Glenwood topped Danville 14-12 in a tough tilt for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 26.

Clinton overpowers Tremont in thorough fashion 43-6

Clinton scored early and often to roll over Tremont 43-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 26.

Dakota races in front to defeat Fisher 48-12

An early dose of momentum helped Dakota to a 48-12 runaway past Fisher in Illinois high school football on Aug. 26.

The first quarter gave Dakota a 14-0 lead over Fisher.

The Indians fought to a 28-6 halftime margin at the Bunnies' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-6 edge.

Danville Schlarman triumphs over Peoria Quest 52-22

Danville Schlarman rolled past Peoria Quest for a comfortable 52-22 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Decatur MacArthur defense stifles Springfield Southeast 50-0

Decatur MacArthur sent Springfield Southeast home scoreless in a 50-0 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Lincoln takes advantage of early margin to defeat Springfield Lanphier 41-8

An early dose of momentum helped Lincoln to a 41-8 runaway past Springfield Lanphier in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

Lincoln roared in front of Springfield Lanphier 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Railsplitters fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Lions' expense.

Lincoln breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions managed an 8-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Mt. Zion allows no points against Bartonville Limestone 42-0

A suffocating defense helped Mt. Zion handle Bartonville Limestone 42-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

Mt. Zion charged in front of Bartonville Limestone 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves opened a lopsided 42-0 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Mt Zion and Bartonville Limestone squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Mt Zion High School.

Normal University comes back to beat Springfield 35-18

Normal University trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 35-18 win over Springfield in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 26.

Springfield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Normal University as the first quarter ended.

The Senators took an 18-13 lead over the Pioneers heading to the halftime locker room.

Normal University broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-18 lead over Springfield.

Conditioning showed as the Pioneers outscored the Senators 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Springfield and Normal University faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Normal University High School.

