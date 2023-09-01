Super start fuels Arthur ALAH's victory over Villa Grove

Arthur ALAH raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 43-35 win over Villa Grove in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Arthur ALAH a 21-8 lead over Villa Grove.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Blue Devils rallied with a 27-22 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Knights prevailed.

Last season, Arthur ALAH and Villa Grove faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Villa Grove High School.

Athens scores early, pulls away from Pleasant Plains

A swift early pace pushed Athens past Pleasant Plains Friday 63-21 at Pleasant Plains High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Athens opened with a 21-0 advantage over Pleasant Plains through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 40-14 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

Athens thundered to a 63-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Athens and Pleasant Plains faced off on Sept. 10, 2021 at Pleasant Plains High School.

Belleville Althoff races in front to defeat Decatur St. Teresa

Belleville Althoff scored early and often in a 46-13 win over Decatur St. Teresa during this Illinois football game.

Belleville Althoff opened with a 28-7 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa through the first quarter.

The Crusaders opened a mammoth 34-7 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Belleville Althoff pulled to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-5 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Decatur St Teresa and Belleville Althoff squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School.

Bethany Okaw Valley races in front to defeat Arcola

Bethany Okaw Valley controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 54-6 victory over Arcola on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

The Bloomington Central Catholic defense stifles Rantoul

Bloomington Central Catholic's defense throttled Rantoul, resulting in a 56-0 shutout on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

Last season, Bloomington Central Catholic and Rantoul squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Rantoul Township High School.

Catlin Salt Fork allows no points against Hoopeston

A suffocating defense helped Catlin Salt Fork handle Hoopeston 45-0 during this Illinois football game.

The Storm opened a close 14-0 gap over the Cornjerkers at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Storm held on with a 31-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Cerro Gordo allows no points against Oakland Tri-County

Cerro Gordo's defense throttled Oakland Tri-County, resulting in a 16-0 shutout at Cerro Gordo High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Champaign Centennial prevails over Peoria Manual

Champaign Centennial dismissed Peoria Manual by a 35-8 count in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Champaign Centennial a 14-8 lead over Peoria Manual.

The Chargers opened a small 21-8 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Chargers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Champaign Centennial and Peoria Manual faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Champaign Centennial High School.

Champaign St. Thomas More slips past Flanagan-Cornell

Champaign St. Thomas More topped Flanagan-Cornell 20-17 in a tough tilt at Flanagan-Cornell High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Champaign St. Thomas More opened with a 14-8 advantage over Flanagan-Cornell through the first quarter.

The Falcons drew within 20-15 at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Champaign St. Thomas More and Flanagan-Cornell were both scoreless.

The Falcons rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Sabers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Flanagan-Cornell and Champaign St Thomas More squared off on Oct. 23, 2021 at Champaign Saint Thomas More High School.

Chatham Glenwood shuts out Springfield Lanphier

A suffocating defense helped Chatham Glenwood handle Springfield Lanphier 77-0 for an Illinois high school football victory at Springfield Lanphier High.

Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Springfield Lanphier squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School.

Coal City allows no points against Canton

A suffocating defense helped Coal City handle Canton 41-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Coal City a 13-0 lead over Canton.

The Coalers fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Little Giants' expense.

Coal City charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Downs Tri-Valley collects victory over Clinton

Downs Tri-Valley eventually beat Clinton 34-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The Vikings registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Maroons.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Maroons managed a 14-13 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Fithian Oakwood overwhelms Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Fithian Oakwood rolled past Georgetown-Ridge Farm for a comfortable 61-22 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Fithian Oakwood a 7-0 lead over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

The Comets fought to a 41-6 halftime margin at the Buffaloes' expense.

Fithian Oakwood breathed fire to a 55-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Buffaloes rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Comets skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.

Jacksonville exhales after close call with Decatur MacArthur

Jacksonville posted a narrow 35-34 win over Decatur MacArthur in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

Jacksonville opened with a 14-7 advantage over Decatur MacArthur through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Generals with a 28-14 lead over the Crimsons heading into the second quarter.

Decatur MacArthur darted a modest margin over Jacksonville as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

A 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Crimsons' defeat of the Generals.

The last time Jacksonville and Decatur MacArthur played in a 43-20 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Kentland South Newton carves slim margin over Fisher

Kentland South Newton finally found a way to top Fisher 38-31 in an Indiana high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Le Roy allows no points against Macon Meridian

A suffocating defense helped Le Roy handle Macon Meridian 41-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Lincoln takes down Decatur Eisenhower

Lincoln recorded a big victory over Decatur Eisenhower 46-6 during this Illinois football game.

The Mahomet-Seymour defense stifles Highland

Mahomet-Seymour's defense throttled Highland, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

Maroa-Forsyth tacks win on Auburn

Maroa-Forsyth's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Auburn 49-6 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Maroa-Forsyth a 12-0 lead over Auburn.

Maroa-Forsyth's offense steamrolled in front for a 42-0 lead over Auburn at the intermission.

Maroa-Forsyth pulled to a 49-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Monticello dominates Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central

Monticello unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 52-13 Friday during this Illinois football game.

The last time Monticello and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central played in a 29-6 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

Moweaqua Central A&M scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Marshall

Moweaqua Central A&M controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 29-14 victory over Marshall in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Moweaqua Central A&M a 29-14 lead over Marshall.

Both teams were shutout in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Moweaqua Central A&M and Marshall faced off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Marshall High School.

Troy Triad comes up short in matchup with Mt. Zion

Mt. Zion collected a solid win over Troy Triad in a 39-28 verdict in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

New Berlin tops Petersburg PORTA

New Berlin left no doubt on Friday, controlling Petersburg PORTA from start to finish for a 48-6 victory at Petersburg Porta High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

New Berlin jumped in front of Petersburg PORTA 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Pretzels opened a modest 14-6 gap over the Bluejays at halftime.

New Berlin breathed fire to a 34-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pretzels held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Nokomis overpowers Argenta-Oreana in thorough fashion

Nokomis rolled past Argenta-Oreana for a comfortable 46-14 victory for an Illinois high school football victory at Nokomis High.

Nokomis moved in front of Argenta-Oreana 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins registered a 32-8 advantage at intermission over the Bombers.

Nokomis thundered to a 38-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Normal darts by Champaign Central

Normal dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-6 win over Champaign Central in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The last time Normal and Champaign Central played in a 50-14 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Carlinville comes up short in matchup with Pana

Pana collected a solid win over Carlinville in a 30-20 verdict in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers jumped a narrow margin over the Panthers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Pana broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 23-7 lead over Carlinville.

The Cavaliers closed the lead with a 13-7 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pana and Carlinville squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Pana High School.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda overwhelms Newton

Paxton-Buckley-Loda left no doubt on Friday, controlling Newton from start to finish for a 55-8 victory on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Peoria Richwoods sets early tone to dominate Springfield Southeast

Peoria Richwoods took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Springfield Southeast 24-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Peoria Richwoods a 14-0 lead over Springfield Southeast.

The Knights opened a monstrous 17-0 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Springfield Southeast tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 24-12 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Princeville bests Havana

It was a tough night for Havana which was overmatched by Princeville in this 36-14 verdict.

Rochester allows no points against Springfield

A suffocating defense helped Rochester handle Springfield 58-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 30-0 lead over Springfield.

The Rockets fought to a 51-0 halftime margin at the Senators' expense.

Rochester pulled to a 58-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Rochester and Springfield played in a 59-22 game on Sept. 10, 2022.

Shelbyville escapes Eureka in thin win

Shelbyville finally found a way to top Eureka 44-36 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 30-21 lead over Eureka.

The Rams' offense charged in front for a 44-28 lead over the Hornets at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Hornets outpointed the Rams 8-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin sets early tone to dominate Normal University

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 35-17 victory over Normal University for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Normal University 15-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Pioneers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 15-9 intermission margin.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved to a 28-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University played in a 49-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

St. Joseph-Ogden earns stressful win over Tolono Unity

St. Joseph-Ogden posted a narrow 38-35 win over Tolono Unity in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Tolono Unity started on steady ground by forging a 14-3 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Rockets with a 28-18 lead over the Spartans heading into the second quarter.

St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 38-35 lead over Tolono Unity.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Stockton rides to cruise-control win over Heyworth

Stockton controlled the action to earn an impressive 47-13 win against Heyworth for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Taylorville dominates Robinson

Taylorville recorded a big victory over Robinson 35-13 on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Taylorville a 14-7 lead over Robinson.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Taylorville roared to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons narrowed the gap 6-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Toledo Cumberland rides to cruise-control win over Niantic Sangamon Valley

Toledo Cumberland's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Niantic Sangamon Valley 41-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Last season, Toledo Cumberland and Niantic Sangamon Valley faced off on Oct. 22, 2021 at Niantic Sangamon Valley High School.

Tuscola denies Carlyle's challenge

Tuscola collected a solid win over Carlyle in a 49-30 verdict for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Tuscola opened with a 21-14 advantage over Carlyle through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Indians got within 28-22.

Tuscola moved to a 42-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Virden North Mac escapes close call with Gillespie

Virden North Mac topped Gillespie 28-22 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Miners had a 22-14 edge on the Panthers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Virden North Mac and Gillespie locked in a 22-22 stalemate.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Virden North Mac and Gillespie played in a 49-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Westville escapes close call with Bismarck BHRA

Westville posted a narrow 31-22 win over Bismarck BHRA at Westville High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Bismarck BHRA and Westville squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.