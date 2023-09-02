Jacksonville Routt allows no points against White Hall North Greene

A suffocating defense helped Jacksonville Routt handle White Hall North Greene 48-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 2.

Jacksonville Routt opened with a 12-0 advantage over White Hall North Greene through the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.

Jacksonville Routt breathed fire to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Kincaid South Fork delivers statement win over Danville Schlarman

Kincaid South Fork's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Danville Schlarman 66-28 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Peoria dominates Danville in convincing showing

Peoria rolled past Danville for a comfortable 56-32 victory at Peoria High on Sept. 2 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Peoria and Danville faced off on Sept. 10, 2021 at Danville High School.

Peoria Notre Dame shuts out Urbana

Peoria Notre Dame's defense throttled Urbana, resulting in a 70-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

