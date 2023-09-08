Argenta-Oreana survives for narrow win over Arcola

Argenta-Oreana topped Arcola 21-20 in a tough tilt at Argenta-Oreana High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

The last time Arcola and Argenta-Oreana played in a 47-23 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Arthur ALAH and Arcola took on Nokomis on Aug. 26 at Arcola High School.

Arthur ALAH posts win at Oakland Tri-County's expense

Arthur ALAH collected a solid win over Oakland Tri-County in a 36-16 verdict for an Illinois high school football victory at Oakland Tri-County on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Arthur ALAH a 14-0 lead over Oakland Tri-County.

The Knights registered a 30-0 advantage at halftime over the Titans.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Titans' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Arthur ALAH and Oakland Tri-County squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Arthur ALAH faced off against Argenta-Oreana.

Astoria South Fulton crushes Havana

Astoria South Fulton earned a convincing 28-6 win over Havana on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Athens barely beats Stanford Olympia

Athens finally found a way to top Stanford Olympia 14-6 at Stanford Olympia High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Athens darted in front of Stanford Olympia 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 6-6 as the third quarter started.

Athens darted in front of Stanford Olympia 14-6 going into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Athens and Stanford Olympia faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Athens High School.

Auburn tacks win on Pleasant Plains

Auburn unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Pleasant Plains 48-21 Friday during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Tough to find an edge early, Auburn and Pleasant Plains fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 26-21 intermission margin at the Cardinals' expense.

Auburn pulled to a 40-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Auburn and Pleasant Plains squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Auburn High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Auburn squared off with New Berlin in a football game.

Bethany Okaw Valley darts by Toledo Cumberland

Bethany Okaw Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Toledo Cumberland 33-12 Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The Timberwolves opened an enormous 27-6 gap over the Pirates at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Timberwolves and the Pirates each scored in the final quarter.

Bloomington Central Catholic tacks win on Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Bloomington Central Catholic recorded a big victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44-7 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Bloomington Central Catholic squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared off with Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in a football game.

Catlin Salt Fork shuts out Gilman Iroquois West

Catlin Salt Fork's defense throttled Gilman Iroquois West, resulting in a 27-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Catlin Salt Fork stormed in front of Gilman Iroquois West 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Gilman Iroquois West and Catlin Salt Fork squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Gilman Iroquois West High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Westville in a football game.

Champaign Centennial pushes over Peoria Richwoods

Champaign Centennial grabbed a 33-20 victory at the expense of Peoria Richwoods during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Champaign Centennial a 13-7 lead over Peoria Richwoods.

The Chargers opened a modest 33-20 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Champaign Centennial faced off against Urbana.

Champaign Central tops Springfield Lanphier

Champaign Central raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-14 win over Springfield Lanphier in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.

Champaign Central jumped in front of Springfield Lanphier 34-6 going into the fourth quarter.

The Maroons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-8 edge.

Recently on Aug. 26, Springfield Lanphier squared off with Lincoln in a football game.

Chatham Glenwood allows no points against Decatur Eisenhower

A suffocating defense helped Chatham Glenwood handle Decatur Eisenhower 58-0 on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Danville.

Clifton Central records thin win against Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Clifton Central finally found a way to top Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27-20 on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Clifton Central a 7-0 lead over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Buffaloes inched back to a 13-7 deficit.

Clifton Central moved to a 27-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Buffaloes' 6-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Clifton Central and Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off with Watseka in a football game.

Danville routs Peoria Manual

Danville controlled the action to earn an impressive 52-12 win against Peoria Manual on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Danville opened with a 16-12 advantage over Peoria Manual through the first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 23-12 intermission margin at the Rams' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 29-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Danville and Peoria Manual squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Peoria Manual High School.

Recently on Aug. 26, Danville squared off with Chatham Glenwood in a football game.

The Downs Tri-Valley defense stifles Fisher

A suffocating defense helped Downs Tri-Valley handle Fisher 57-0 on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Recently on Aug. 26, Fisher squared off with Dakota in a football game.

Eureka overcomes Clinton's lead to earn win

Eureka fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 47-28 win over Clinton during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Clinton faced off against Tremont.

Farmer City Blue Ridge overwhelms Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran

Farmer City Blue Ridge controlled the action to earn an impressive 52-14 win against Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against St. Anne.

Farmington pushes over Tuscola

Farmington collected a solid win over Tuscola in a 53-34 verdict in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Farmington opened with a 12-7 advantage over Tuscola through the first quarter.

The Farmers registered a 26-14 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Farmers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-20 edge.

Recently on Aug. 25, Tuscola squared off with Peru St Bede in a football game.

Fithian Oakwood sets early tone to dominate Watseka

Fithian Oakwood left no doubt in recording a 67-27 win over Watseka during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Fithian Oakwood opened with a 22-0 advantage over Watseka through the first quarter.

The Comets opened a giant 46-13 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Watseka bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 46-20.

The Comets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley edges past El Paso-Gridley in tough test

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley posted a narrow 21-13 win over El Paso-Gridley in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and third quarters.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-13 edge.

Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at El Paso-Gridley High School.

The Greenville defense stifles Gillespie

Defense dominated as Greenville pitched a 33-0 shutout of Gillespie on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Greenville charged in front of Gillespie 33-0 to begin the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, second and fourth quarters.

The last time Greenville and Gillespie played in a 50-12 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Gillespie faced off against Piasa Southwestern.

Heyworth tops Tremont

Heyworth collected a solid win over Tremont in a 28-8 verdict in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Tremont faced off against Clinton.

Jacksonville Routt dominates Concord Triopia

Jacksonville Routt raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 33-6 win over Concord Triopia on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Jacksonville Routt opened with a 14-0 advantage over Concord Triopia through the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense charged in front for a 21-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Jacksonville Routt faced off against Hardin Calhoun.

Litchfield prevails over Virden North Mac

Litchfield controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-21 win against Virden North Mac in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Purple Panthers registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Litchfield roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Purple Panthers and the Panthers each scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Virden North Mac squared off with Hillsboro in a football game.

Mahomet-Seymour routs Quincy Notre Dame

Mahomet-Seymour left no doubt on Friday, controlling Quincy Notre Dame from start to finish for a 42-14 victory for an Illinois high school football victory at Quincy Notre Dame High on Sept. 8.

The Bulldogs' offense jumped in front for a 28-14 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Mahomet-Seymour charged to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Quincy Notre Dame squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Morton in a football game.

Maroa-Forsyth allows no points against Petersburg PORTA

Defense dominated as Maroa-Forsyth pitched a 63-0 shutout of Petersburg PORTA in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Petersburg PORTA squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Petersburg PORTA High School.

Momence earns solid win over Westville

Momence pushed past Westville for a 34-14 win for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Morton rides to cruise-control win over Canton

Morton dismissed Canton by a 57-13 count at Canton High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Morton opened with a 23-6 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.

The Potters fought to a 30-13 halftime margin at the Little Giants' expense.

Morton stormed to a 50-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Potters held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Morton and Canton squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Morton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Morton faced off against Mahomet-Seymour.

Moweaqua Central A&M claims tight victory against Decatur St. Teresa

Moweaqua Central A&M finally found a way to top Decatur St. Teresa 32-29 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Decatur St. Teresa showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Moweaqua Central A&M as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs moved ahead by earning a 14-10 advantage over the Raiders at the end of the second quarter.

Moweaqua Central A&M broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 26-21 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

The Raiders enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bulldogs' 8-6 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Decatur St Teresa and Moweaqua Central A&M played in a 48-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Decatur St Teresa squared off with Linton-Stockton in a football game.

Mt. Zion defeats Salem

Mt. Zion handled Salem 48-6 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Mt Zion faced off against Bartonville Limestone.

New Berlin takes down Riverton

New Berlin recorded a big victory over Riverton 56-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, New Berlin and Riverton faced off on Oct. 8, 2021 at Riverton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, New Berlin faced off against Auburn.

Niantic Sangamon Valley tops Cerro Gordo

Niantic Sangamon Valley grabbed a 28-16 victory at the expense of Cerro Gordo in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Niantic Sangamon Valley darted in front of Cerro Gordo 28-16 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Normal University secures a win over Springfield Southeast

Normal University eventually beat Springfield Southeast 42-26 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Normal University darted in front of Springfield Southeast 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Normal University thundered to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pioneers chalked up this decision in spite of the Spartans' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Normal University and Springfield Southeast faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Normal University High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Normal University faced off against Springfield and Springfield Southeast took on Decatur MacArthur on Aug. 26 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

Pana claims tight victory against Piasa Southwestern

Pana posted a narrow 30-22 win over Piasa Southwestern in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Pana an 8-0 lead over Piasa Southwestern.

The Panthers fought to a 16-8 halftime margin at the Piasa Birds' expense.

Piasa Southwestern tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 16-14 in the third quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, Pana and Piasa Southwestern squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Piasa Southwestern High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Piasa Southwestern faced off against Gillespie.

Peoria allows no points against Urbana

Peoria's defense throttled Urbana, resulting in a 92-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Peoria faced off against Rochester and Urbana took on Champaign Centennial on Aug. 26 at Champaign Centennial High School.

Pontiac dominates Rantoul in convincing showing

Pontiac dismissed Rantoul by a 40-14 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The last time Pontiac and Rantoul played in a 20-14 game on Sept. 10, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Rantoul faced off against Peotone.

Rochester delivers statement win over Decatur MacArthur

Rochester earned a convincing 49-21 win over Decatur MacArthur for an Illinois high school football victory at Decatur Macarthur High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Rochester and Decatur MacArthur faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Rochester took on Peoria on Aug. 25 at Peoria High School.

Sherrard earns stressful win over Warrensburg-Latham

Sherrard posted a narrow 24-15 win over Warrensburg-Latham at Warrensburg-Latham High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Sherrard jumped in front of Warrensburg-Latham 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals moved ahead by earning a 15-14 advantage over the Tigers at the end of the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Tigers, as they climbed out of a hole with a 24-15 scoring margin.

Lincoln comes up short in matchup with Springfield

Springfield collected a solid win over Lincoln in a 29-12 verdict for an Illinois high school football victory at Springfield High on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Springfield a 7-6 lead over Lincoln.

The Senators registered a 15-6 advantage at intermission over the Railsplitters.

Springfield darted to a 22-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Senators held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Springfield faced off against Normal University and Lincoln took on Springfield Lanphier on Aug. 26 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Jacksonville

A swift early pace pushed Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin past Jacksonville Friday 51-10 for an Illinois high school football victory at Jacksonville High on Sept. 8.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped in front of Jacksonville 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 28-10 advantage at intermission over the Crimsons.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pulled to a 48-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Jacksonville played in a 55-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Normal in a football game.

St. Joseph-Ogden earns narrow win over Fairbury Prairie Central

St. Joseph-Ogden posted a narrow 26-19 win over Fairbury Prairie Central in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

St. Joseph-Ogden moved in front of Fairbury Prairie Central 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans registered a 16-6 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Fairbury Prairie Central tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 19-13 in the third quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and St Joseph-Ogden faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Fairbury Prairie Central squared off with Tolono Unity in a football game.

Sullivan takes advantage of early margin to defeat Toledo Cumberland

Sullivan scored early and often in a 33-12 win over Toledo Cumberland during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Sullivan jumped in front of Toledo Cumberland 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins' offense thundered in front for a 33-6 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Toledo Cumberland didn't give up, slicing the gap to 33-12 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The Taylorville defense stifles Columbia

A suffocating defense helped Taylorville handle Columbia 15-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Taylorville moved in front of Columbia 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tornadoes registered a 15-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Aug. 25, Taylorville squared off with Olney Richland County in a football game.

Tolono Unity dominates Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central

Tolono Unity unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 49-9 Friday in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

The last time Tolono Unity and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central played in a 62-20 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Strong start sends Villa Grove over Nokomis

Villa Grove took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 19-12 victory over upstart Nokomis in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Villa Grove opened with a 13-0 advantage over Nokomis through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Blue Devils and the Redskins were both scoreless.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Nokomis climbed back to within 13-6.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 26, Nokomis squared off with Arcola in a football game.

Williamsville overpowers Pittsfield in thorough fashion

Williamsville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-13 win over Pittsfield on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Williamsville stormed in front of Pittsfield 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bullets opened a towering 35-7 gap over the Saukees at halftime.

Williamsville stormed to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saukees outpointed the Bullets 6-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

