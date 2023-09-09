Champaign St. Thomas More earns stressful win over Kincaid South Fork

Champaign St. Thomas More topped Kincaid South Fork 20-14 in a tough tilt at Champaign St. Thomas More High on Sept. 9 in Illinois football action.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Champaign St Thomas More faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge.

Monticello dominates St. Louis Confluence

Monticello raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-14 win over St. Louis Confluence for an Illinois high school football victory at Monticello High on Sept. 9.

Shelbyville allows no points against St. Louis Roosevelt

A suffocating defense helped Shelbyville handle St. Louis Roosevelt 42-0 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 9.

Shelbyville jumped in front of St. Louis Roosevelt 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams' offense charged in front for a 28-0 lead over the Rough Riders at the intermission.

Shelbyville thundered to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Shelbyville squared off with Newton in a football game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.