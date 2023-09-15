Arcola overcomes Oakland Tri-County in seat-squirming affair

Arcola topped Oakland Tri-County 21-12 in a tough tilt at Arcola High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Arcola and Oakland Tri-County faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Oakland Tri-County.

Arthur ALAH takes down Niantic Sangamon Valley

Arthur ALAH controlled the action to earn an impressive 55-14 win against Niantic Sangamon Valley in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Athens denies Auburn's challenge

Athens eventually beat Auburn 51-34 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Athens opened with a 21-0 advantage over Auburn through the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Trojans made it 28-18.

Auburn trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 35-26.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-8 edge.

Last season, Athens and Auburn faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Auburn High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Athens faced off against Pleasant Plains and Auburn took on Maroa-Forsyth on Sept. 1 at Auburn High School.

Beardstown breaks out early to defeat Jacksonville Routt

Beardstown grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 46-44 win against Jacksonville Routt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Beardstown a 30-14 lead over Jacksonville Routt.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Rockets enjoyed a 30-16 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Jacksonville Routt and Beardstown played in a 49-6 game on Sept. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Jacksonville Routt faced off against White Hall North Greene.

Bethany Okaw Valley dominates Argenta-Oreana in convincing showing

Bethany Okaw Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-6 win over Argenta-Oreana in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Timberwolves fought to a 20-6 halftime margin at the Bombers' expense.

Bethany Okaw Valley pulled to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Timberwolves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Bloomington pushes over Danville

Bloomington pushed past Danville for a 31-14 win in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Last season, Danville and Bloomington faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Danville High School.

Recently on Sept. 2, Danville squared off with Peoria in a football game.

Bloomington Central Catholic records thin win against Monticello

Bloomington Central Catholic posted a narrow 24-16 win over Monticello in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Bloomington Central Catholic and Monticello faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School.

Catlin Salt Fork defense stifles Watseka

A suffocating defense helped Catlin Salt Fork handle Watseka 42-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Hoopeston in a football game.

Champaign Centennial crushes Champaign Central

Champaign Centennial dominated from start to finish in an imposing 34-7 win over Champaign Central in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Champaign Centennial and Champaign Central faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Champaign Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Champaign Centennial faced off against Peoria Manual and Champaign Central took on Normal on Sept. 1 at Champaign Central High School.

Chatham Glenwood shuts out Springfield

Chatham Glenwood's defense throttled Springfield, resulting in a 33-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Chatham Glenwood opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Titans fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Senators' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Titans held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Chatham Glenwood and Springfield played in a 48-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield Lanphier on Sept. 1 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

Clinton shuts out Moweaqua Central A&M

Defense dominated as Clinton pitched a 28-0 shutout of Moweaqua Central A&M for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Last season, Moweaqua Central A&M and Clinton faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Clinton High School.

Colfax Ridgeview dominates Fisher

Colfax Ridgeview controlled the action to earn an impressive 50-18 win against Fisher in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

The last time Colfax Ridgeview and Fisher played in a 1-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Fisher squared off with Kentland South Newton in a football game.

Decatur Eisenhower delivers statement win over Springfield Lanphier

Decatur Eisenhower recorded a big victory over Springfield Lanphier 46-24 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

Last season, Springfield Lanphier and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on Oct. 8, 2022 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Lincoln and Springfield Lanphier took on Chatham Glenwood on Sept. 1 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

East Peoria survives for narrow win over Canton

East Peoria topped Canton 25-20 in a tough tilt during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave East Peoria a 7-0 lead over Canton.

The Little Giants rallied in the second quarter by making it 13-7.

East Peoria darted to a 19-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Giants outpointed the Raiders 13-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Canton and East Peoria faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Canton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Canton faced off against Coal City.

Fairbury Prairie Central defense stifles Rantoul

Defense dominated as Fairbury Prairie Central pitched a 48-0 shutout of Rantoul during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Fairbury Prairie Central opened with a 14-0 advantage over Rantoul through the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense pulled in front for a 48-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Rantoul faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Rantoul Township High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rantoul faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic.

Super start fuels Fithian Oakwood's victory over Clifton Central

Fithian Oakwood raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 34-25 win over Clifton Central during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Fithian Oakwood a 14-0 lead over Clifton Central.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as Clifton Central climbed back to within 28-19.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Clifton Central and Fithian Oakwood played in a 39-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Fithian Oakwood squared off with Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a football game.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley earns solid win over Eureka

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley knocked off Eureka 34-14 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley darted in front of Eureka 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 28-7 lead over the Hornets at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Hornets enjoyed a 7-6 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Eureka and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley played in a 42-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Eureka squared off with Shelbyville in a football game.

Hanover River Ridge claims tight victory against Farmer City Blue Ridge

Hanover River Ridge posted a narrow 21-20 win over Farmer City Blue Ridge for an Illinois high school football victory at Hanover River Ridge High on Sept. 15.

Heyworth overwhelms Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Heyworth rolled past Deer Creek-Mackinaw for a comfortable 42-14 victory for an Illinois high school football victory at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High on Sept. 15.

Tough to find an edge early, Heyworth and Deer Creek-Mackinaw fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Heyworth roared over Deer Creek-Mackinaw 34-14 heading to the final quarter.

The Hornets held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Heyworth squared off with Stockton in a football game.

Hillsboro darts by Gillespie

Hillsboro left no doubt on Friday, controlling Gillespie from start to finish for a 55-20 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Last season, Hillsboro and Gillespie squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Hillsboro High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Gillespie faced off against Virden North Mac.

Lincoln's speedy start jolts Peoria Manual

Lincoln left no doubt in recording a 48-12 win over Peoria Manual in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lincoln faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Peoria Manual took on Champaign Centennial on Sept. 1 at Peoria Manual High School.

Macon Meridian holds off Warrensburg-Latham

Macon Meridian topped Warrensburg-Latham 16-12 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Macon Meridian faced off against Le Roy.

Mahomet-Seymour races in front to defeat Charleston

Mahomet-Seymour rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-21 win over Charleston on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 22-0 lead over Charleston.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston were both scoreless.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-21 edge.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Highland in a football game.

Maroa-Forsyth darts past Riverton with early burst

Maroa-Forsyth scored early and often in a 68-6 win over Riverton for an Illinois high school football victory at Riverton High on Sept. 15.

Maroa-Forsyth charged in front of Riverton 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans registered a 54-6 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Maroa-Forsyth breathed fire to a 61-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Maroa-Forsyth and Riverton played in a 77-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Maroa-Forsyth squared off with Auburn in a football game.

Mt. Zion rides to cruise-control win over Taylorville

Mt. Zion earned a convincing 28-6 win over Taylorville for an Illinois high school football victory at Taylorville High on Sept. 15.

Mt. Zion darted in front of Taylorville 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves opened a meager 21-6 gap over the Tornadoes at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Mt. Zion and Taylorville were both scoreless.

The Braves got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Mt Zion and Taylorville faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Taylorville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Taylorville faced off against Robinson and Mt Zion took on Troy Triad on Sept. 1 at Mt Zion High School.

New Berlin shuts out Pittsfield

New Berlin's defense throttled Pittsfield, resulting in a 40-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory at Pittsfield High on Sept. 15.

Defense ruled the first quarter as New Berlin and Pittsfield were both scoreless.

The Pretzels' offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Saukees at halftime.

New Berlin breathed fire to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pretzels held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Pittsfield and New Berlin played in a 29-0 game on Oct. 1, 2021.

Recently on Sept. 1, New Berlin squared off with Petersburg PORTA in a football game.

Nokomis' speedy start jolts Cerro Gordo

An early dose of momentum helped Nokomis to a 46-7 runaway past Cerro Gordo at Cerro Gordo High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Nokomis a 30-0 lead over Cerro Gordo.

The Redskins' offense roared in front for a 38-0 lead over the Broncos at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Redskins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Normal University narrowly defeats Decatur MacArthur

Normal University grabbed a 28-14 victory at the expense of Decatur MacArthur in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Normal University jumped in front of Decatur MacArthur 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pioneers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Generals' expense.

Decatur MacArthur bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 28-7.

The Generals enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Normal University faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Normal University High School.

Normal West prevails over Urbana

Normal West earned a convincing 65-14 win over Urbana at Urbana High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Recently on Sept. 2, Urbana squared off with Peoria Notre Dame in a football game.

Pana darts past Virden North Mac with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped Pana to a 55-20 runaway past Virden North Mac in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Last season, Pana and Virden North Mac squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Pana High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Virden North Mac faced off against Gillespie and Pana took on Carlinville on Sept. 1 at Carlinville High School.

Pawnee crushes Biggsville West Central

Pawnee rolled past Biggsville West Central for a comfortable 56-12 victory on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda defeats Pontiac

Paxton-Buckley-Loda dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-14 win over Pontiac for an Illinois high school football victory at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High on Sept. 15.

The last time Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Pontiac played in a 43-6 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Newton.

Pleasant Plains outlasts Petersburg PORTA

Pleasant Plains knocked off Petersburg PORTA 35-18 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 7-6 advantage over Petersburg PORTA through the first quarter.

The Cardinals opened a narrow 14-6 gap over the Bluejays at the intermission.

Pleasant Plains roared to a 28-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bluejays' 12-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Petersburg PORTA squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Pleasant Plains High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Petersburg PORTA faced off against New Berlin and Pleasant Plains took on Athens on Sept. 1 at Pleasant Plains High School.

Rochester allows no points against Jacksonville

Rochester's defense throttled Jacksonville, resulting in a 56-0 shutout at Rochester High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Rochester steamrolled in front of Jacksonville 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets opened a giant 42-0 gap over the Crimsons at halftime.

Rochester charged to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Rochester and Jacksonville played in a 42-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rochester faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Decatur MacArthur on Sept. 1 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

Shelbyville routs Tuscola

Shelbyville rolled past Tuscola for a comfortable 50-28 victory in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Shelbyville opened with a 22-13 advantage over Tuscola through the first quarter.

The Rams opened an immense 36-20 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Shelbyville breathed fire to a 44-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors closed the lead with an 8-6 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Shelbyville and Tuscola squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Tuscola High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Shelbyville faced off against Eureka and Tuscola took on Carlyle on Sept. 1 at Tuscola High School.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin shuts out Springfield Southeast

A suffocating defense helped Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handle Springfield Southeast 42-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Springfield Southeast 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Springfield Southeast High School.

St. Joseph-Ogden overwhelms Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central

St. Joseph-Ogden earned a convincing 56-19 win over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central played in a 41-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Sullivan bests Argenta-Oreana

Sullivan raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 41-6 win over Argenta-Oreana on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

The Redskins registered a 34-6 advantage at halftime over the Bombers.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Redskins got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 1, Argenta-Oreana squared off with Nokomis in a football game.

Toledo Cumberland claims victory against Villa Grove

Toledo Cumberland collected a solid win over Villa Grove in an 18-7 verdict in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Toledo Cumberland moved in front of Villa Grove 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Blue Devils inched back to a 12-7 deficit.

Toledo Cumberland jumped to an 18-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Toledo Cumberland and Villa Grove faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Toledo Cumberland High School.

Tolono Unity overpowers Decatur St. Teresa in thorough fashion

Tolono Unity unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Decatur St. Teresa 42-21 Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Tolono Unity a 14-7 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

The Rockets fought to a 35-7 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 35-14 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 42-21.

Toulon Stark County dominates Havana

Toulon Stark County dominated from start to finish in an imposing 49-18 win over Havana in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Havana squared off with Princeville in a football game.

Westville darts by Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Westville dismissed Georgetown-Ridge Farm by a 49-10 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The last time Westville and Georgetown-Ridge Farm played in a 59-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

