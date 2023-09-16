Champaign St. Thomas More delivers statement win over Milford

Champaign St. Thomas More scored early and often to roll over Milford 54-20 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 16.

Recently on Sept. 1, Champaign St Thomas More squared off with Flanagan-Cornell in a football game.

Flanagan-Cornell rides to cruise-control win over Danville Schlarman

Flanagan-Cornell dismissed Danville Schlarman by a 63-14 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 16.

Kincaid South Fork takes down St. Anne

Kincaid South Fork earned a convincing 38-12 win over St. Anne on Sept. 16 in Illinois football.

Recently on Sept. 2, Kincaid South Fork squared off with Danville Schlarman in a football game.

