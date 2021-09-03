Braidwood Reed-Custer rolls like thunder over Arcola 56-34

Braidwood Reed-Custer's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Arcola 56-34 on September 3 in Illinois football action.

The Comets' power showed as they carried a 49-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Comets' offense darted to a 26-14 lead over the Purple Riders at the intermission.

Braidwood Reed-Custer jumped in front of Arcola 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

