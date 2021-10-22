Breese Mater Dei Catholic rains down on Mt. Zion 28-14

No quarter was granted as Breese Mater Dei Catholic blunted Mt. Zion's plans 28-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Knights opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Braves through the first quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 7-0.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Breese Mater Dei Catholic and Mt. Zion locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

