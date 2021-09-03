 Skip to main content
Bushnell-Prairie City takes victory lap over Farmer City Blue Ridge 56-14

{{featured_button_text}}

Bushnell-Prairie City offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Farmer City Blue Ridge with an all-around effort during this 56-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Spartans' determination showed as they carried a 50-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans' offense jumped on top to a 36-0 lead over the Knights at halftime.

The Spartans opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.

