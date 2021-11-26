 Skip to main content
Byron hammers Tolono Unity into submission 35-7

Byron's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tolono Unity 35-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 26.

Byron made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over Tolono Unity after the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a slim 20-7 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Byron took charge in front of Tolono Unity 28-7 going into the fourth quarter.

Recently on November 13 , Tolono Unity squared up on Williamsville in a football game . For more, click here.

