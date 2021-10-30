 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Camp Point Central engulfs Villa Grove in flames 48-14

  • 0

Villa Grove had no answers as Camp Point Central roared to a 48-14 victory in Illinois high school football action on October 30.

The first quarter gave Camp Point Central a 16-8 lead over Villa Grove.

The Panthers' offense roared to a 48-8 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Recently on October 16 , Camp Point Central squared up on Moweaqua Central A & M in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How the Bears cope without Khalil Mack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News