Camp Point Central engulfs Villa Grove in flames 48-14

Villa Grove had no answers as Camp Point Central roared to a 48-14 victory in Illinois high school football action on October 30.
The first quarter gave Camp Point Central a 16-8 lead over Villa Grove.
The Panthers' offense roared to a 48-8 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
Recently on October 16 , Camp Point Central squared up on Moweaqua Central A & M in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.