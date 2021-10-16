Camp Point Central manhandles Moweaqua Central A & M 44-14

Camp Point Central dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 44-14 victory over Moweaqua Central A & M in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Camp Point Central opened with an 8-6 advantage over Moweaqua Central A & M through the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense darted to a 24-14 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

The Panthers' supremacy showed as they carried a 32-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

