Canton nips Metamora in scare 35-30

Canton broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Metamora 35-30 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Canton squared up on Washington in a football game . For more, click here.

Canton moved in front of Metamora 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

Canton's offense jumped to a 29-16 lead over Metamora at halftime.

The Redbirds moved ahead of the Little Giants 30-29 to start the fourth quarter.

Canton got the better of the final-quarter scoring 6-0 to finish the game in style.

