 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Canton pulls python act on East Peoria 49-12

  • 0

Canton's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from East Peoria 49-12 in Illinois high school football on September 17.

Recently on September 3 , Canton squared up on Marengo in a football game . For more, click here.

Canton opened with a 42-6 advantage over East Peoria through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 42-6 at halftime.

The Little Giants took charge to a 49-6 bulge over the Raiders as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Highlights from St Teresa Meridian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News