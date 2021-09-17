Canton pulls python act on East Peoria 49-12

Canton's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from East Peoria 49-12 in Illinois high school football on September 17.

Canton opened with a 42-6 advantage over East Peoria through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 42-6 at halftime.

The Little Giants took charge to a 49-6 bulge over the Raiders as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.