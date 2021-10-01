Canton takes a toll on Bartonville Limestone 31-19

Canton tipped and eventually toppled Bartonville Limestone 31-19 on October 1 in Illinois football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Little Giants and the Rockets settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Little Giants registered a 19-13 advantage at intermission over the Rockets.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

