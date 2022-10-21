 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Canton thumps Bartonville Limestone in punishing decision 40-6

Canton played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Bartonville Limestone during a 40-6 beating in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

Canton pulled in front of Bartonville Limestone 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Giants registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Rockets.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 40-6.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Canton and Bartonville Limestone faced off on October 1, 2021 at Bartonville Limestone High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 7, Canton squared off with Pekin in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

