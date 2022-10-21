Canton thumps Bartonville Limestone in punishing decision 40-6

Canton played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Bartonville Limestone during a 40-6 beating in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

Canton pulled in front of Bartonville Limestone 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Giants registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Rockets.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 40-6.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.