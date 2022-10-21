Canton thumps Bartonville Limestone in punishing decision 40-6

Canton played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Bartonville Limestone during a 40-6 beating in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.
Canton pulled in front of Bartonville Limestone 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Little Giants registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Rockets.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 40-6.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Canton and Bartonville Limestone faced off on October 1, 2021 at Bartonville Limestone High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on October 7, Canton squared off with Pekin in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.