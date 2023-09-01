Pana collected a solid win over Carlinville in a 30-20 verdict in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers jumped a narrow margin over the Panthers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Pana broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 23-7 lead over Carlinville.

The Cavaliers closed the lead with a 13-7 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pana and Carlinville squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Pana High School.

