Carrollton casts spell on Athens 28-26

Carrollton posted a tight 28-26 win over Athens on November 13 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave the Hawks a 13-7 lead over the Warriors.
Athens climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 14-13 lead at intermission.
The Hawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-14 lead over the Warriors.
The Hawks fended off the Warriors' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
In recent action on October 30, Carrollton faced off against Shelbyville and Athens took on Macon Meridian on October 30 at Athens High School. For more, click here.
