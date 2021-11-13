Carrollton casts spell on Athens 28-26

Carrollton posted a tight 28-26 win over Athens on November 13 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave the Hawks a 13-7 lead over the Warriors.

Athens climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 14-13 lead at intermission.

The Hawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-14 lead over the Warriors.

The Hawks fended off the Warriors' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

