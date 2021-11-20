Carrollton tops Moweaqua Central A & M 28-14

Saddled up and ready to go, Carrollton spurred past Moweaqua Central A & M 28-14 in Illinois high school football action on November 20.

The Hawks darted in front of the Raiders 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks kept a 20-14 intermission margin at the Raiders' expense.

The Hawks enjoyed a modest margin over the Raiders with a 26-14 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.