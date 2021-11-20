 Skip to main content
Carrollton tops Moweaqua Central A & M 28-14

Saddled up and ready to go, Carrollton spurred past Moweaqua Central A & M 28-14 in Illinois high school football action on November 20.

The Hawks darted in front of the Raiders 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks kept a 20-14 intermission margin at the Raiders' expense.

The Hawks enjoyed a modest margin over the Raiders with a 26-14 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on November 6 , Moweaqua Central A & M squared up on Camp Point Central in a football game . Click here for a recap

