A suffocating defense helped Catlin Salt Fork handle Hoopeston 45-0 during this Illinois football game.

The Storm opened a close 14-0 gap over the Cornjerkers at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Storm held on with a 31-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

