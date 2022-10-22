 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catlin Salt Fork blanks Fithian Oakwood 41-0

  • 0

Catlin Salt Fork unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Fithian Oakwood in a 41-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on October 22.

Catlin Salt Fork opened with a 20-0 advantage over Fithian Oakwood through the first quarter.

The Storm's offense thundered in front for a 41-0 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

In recent action on October 7, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op and Catlin Salt Fork took on Westville on October 7 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News