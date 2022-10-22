Catlin Salt Fork blanks Fithian Oakwood 41-0

Catlin Salt Fork unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Fithian Oakwood in a 41-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on October 22.

Catlin Salt Fork opened with a 20-0 advantage over Fithian Oakwood through the first quarter.

The Storm's offense thundered in front for a 41-0 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

