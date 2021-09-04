Catlin Salt Fork cancels check from Momence 46-26

Catlin Salt Fork dumped Momence 46-26 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 4.
Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.
The Storm's offense roared to a 34-12 lead over the Redskins at halftime.
Catlin Salt Fork drew first blood by forging a 20-6 margin over Momence after the first quarter.
