Catlin Salt Fork's defense throttled Gilman Iroquois West, resulting in a 27-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Catlin Salt Fork stormed in front of Gilman Iroquois West 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Gilman Iroquois West and Catlin Salt Fork squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Gilman Iroquois West High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Westville in a football game.

