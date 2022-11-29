Central State 8 to add Quincy Notre Dame in 2024, split into two divisions for football

DECATUR — Changes are coming for the MacArthur and Eisenhower football teams next season with the Central State 8 expanding its membership and conference structure.

Lincoln is rejoining the CS8 for the 2023 season — giving the conference 11 teams. Quincy Notre Dame will come on board in 2024, the conference recently announced.

"I think overall it is good for our conference. I think Quincy is going to bring a good balance. We usually get four or five teams into the playoffs every year and I think that will continue," MacArthur athletic director Jason Crutcher said. "Overall, by them joining, I think we are looking out for everybody and not just the top teams in the conference."

When Notre Dame joins, the conference will split into two six-team divisions that will also bring scheduling changes.

The West division will be made up of Quincy Notre Dame, Jacksonville, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Springfield High, Springfield Lanphier and Springfield Southeast.

The East division will include Chatham Glenwood, Normal University, Eisenhower, MacArthur, Lincoln and Rochester.

Scheduling would include five games within each division, two crossover games with teams from the opposite division and two non-conference games played in Week 1 and 2.

"I like the divisions and the crossover games. The non-conference games will let us play who we want now — if we want to play a bigger school or if we want to play some teams locally," Crutcher said. "I think it helps the teams that haven't made the playoffs and they can choose who they want to play."

With the Central State 8 playing as a closed conference — and the Decatur schools playing in the closed Big 12 before that — it's been decades since either had played a non-conference game outside the playoffs. The scheduling possibilities are tantalizing, including potential matchups with teams the Generals and Panthers rarely see, such as Mount Zion and other Apollo Conference teams like Effingham and Taylorville. With St. Teresa expected to be an independent, interesting potential matchups for city teams are abound.

"I'm hoping we will be able to find some teams from Central Illinois and I don't really want to go out of state," Crutcher said. "I think it is going to be exciting and I think they are going to be competitive games. That is going to be a new experience for me because I've never had to set up non-conference football games."

For the 2023 schedule, the CS8 and Big 12 conferences have agreed to play crossover games between team with similar talent levels. The Big 12 is made up of Normal West, Champaign Centennial, Normal Community, Danville, Bloomington, Champaign Central, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Manual, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana.

"Next season, we are playing a crossover game with the Big 12, then the following the year the schedule was a little mixed up. and then Quincy Notre Dame was interested," Crutcher said.

Notre Dame played as an independent school last season and was part of the Big 12 in 2021. The Raiders were 5-5 in 2022 and lost to Macomb in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Overall, the program has found stable success, making the playoffs 24 seasons out of the last 28 years the playoffs were played.

Changes to Matheson Field

At the conclusion of MacArthur's season following a loss in the first round of the playoffs against Peoria High, changes quickly started at Matheson Field to give the team and fans an upgraded experience next season.

The field's bleachers have been razed and the light polls are down while new seating, concessions, press box and storage are constructed. The field seating will have a more college-like feel, Crutcher said.

Crutcher said the foundation is being laid and the construction will be finished by the beginning of August.

"If you've ever noticed, the bleachers we had were not centered on the 50 yard line," Crutcher said. "They are now going to be centered and it will look nice."

The original plans for the improvement included the installation of a turf field but that part has been delayed.

"Next year we are supposed to get turf and it is going to look really nice," Crutcher said.