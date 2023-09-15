Champaign Centennial dominated from start to finish in an imposing 34-7 win over Champaign Central in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Champaign Centennial and Champaign Central faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Champaign Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Champaign Centennial faced off against Peoria Manual and Champaign Central took on Normal on Sept. 1 at Champaign Central High School.

