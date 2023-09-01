Champaign Centennial dismissed Peoria Manual by a 35-8 count in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Champaign Centennial a 14-8 lead over Peoria Manual.

The Chargers opened a small 21-8 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Chargers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Champaign Centennial and Peoria Manual faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Champaign Centennial High School.

