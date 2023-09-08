Champaign Centennial grabbed a 33-20 victory at the expense of Peoria Richwoods during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Champaign Centennial a 13-7 lead over Peoria Richwoods.

The Chargers opened a modest 33-20 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Champaign Centennial faced off against Urbana.

