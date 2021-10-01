 Skip to main content
Champaign Central nips Peoria Manual in scare 22-20

Mighty close, mighty fine, Champaign Central wore a victory shine after clipping Peoria Manual 22-20 in Illinois high school football on October 1.

The Maroons opened with an 8-0 advantage over the Rams through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 8-8 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Maroons broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-14 lead over the Rams.

Champaign Central matched Peoria Manual's offensive output 6-6 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

