Champaign Central raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-14 win over Springfield Lanphier in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.

Champaign Central jumped in front of Springfield Lanphier 34-6 going into the fourth quarter.

The Maroons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-8 edge.

Recently on Aug. 26, Springfield Lanphier squared off with Lincoln in a football game.

