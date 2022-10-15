Champaign St. Thomas More dispatches Martinsville 30-20

Champaign St. Thomas More charged Martinsville and collected a 30-20 victory on October 15 in Illinois football action.
Recently on October 1, Champaign St. Thomas More squared off with Danville Schlarman in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
