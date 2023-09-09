Champaign St. Thomas More topped Kincaid South Fork 20-14 in a tough tilt at Champaign St. Thomas More High on Sept. 9 in Illinois football action.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Champaign St Thomas More faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge.

