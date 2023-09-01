Champaign St. Thomas More topped Flanagan-Cornell 20-17 in a tough tilt at Flanagan-Cornell High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.
Champaign St. Thomas More opened with a 14-8 advantage over Flanagan-Cornell through the first quarter.
The Falcons drew within 20-15 at halftime.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Champaign St. Thomas More and Flanagan-Cornell were both scoreless.
The Falcons rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Sabers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Last season, Flanagan-Cornell and Champaign St Thomas More squared off on Oct. 23, 2021 at Champaign Saint Thomas More High School.
