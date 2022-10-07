Champaign St. Thomas More squeaks past Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op in OT 34-26

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op was so close, but not close enough as Champaign St. Thomas More was pushed to overtime before capturing a 34-26 win for an Illinois high school football victory on October 7.

Champaign St. Thomas More jumped in front of Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bearcats came from behind to grab the advantage 8-6 at halftime over the Sabers.

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op enjoyed a 14-6 lead over Champaign St. Thomas More to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Sabers and the Bearcats locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Champaign St. Thomas More hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 14-6 advantage in the frame.

