Champaign St. Thomas More's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Farmer City Blue Ridge 34-6 in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 26.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and second quarters, with no one scoring.

The third quarter gave Champaign St. Thomas More a 26-6 lead over Farmer City Blue Ridge.

The Sabers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Knights 8-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Champaign St Thomas More and Farmer City Blue Ridge played in a 56-0 game on Sept. 10, 2021.

