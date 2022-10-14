Charleston barely beats Mt. Zion 30-27

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Charleston had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Mt. Zion 30-27 during this Illinois football game.

Mt. Zion showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Charleston as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans' offense moved in front for a 9-7 lead over the Braves at the intermission.

Charleston moved to a 16-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves closed the lead with a 20-14 margin in the final quarter.

