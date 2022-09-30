 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charleston outduels Taylorville in competitive clash 27-8

Charleston charged Taylorville and collected a 27-8 victory on September 30 in Illinois football.

Charleston opened with a 6-0 advantage over Taylorville through the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Trojans put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Tornadoes 21-8 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

