Charleston senior lineman Owen Gerdes leads a team that is shaking off last year's 2-7 record

CHARLESTON – As the first football workouts began this summer, Charleston senior Owen Gerdes could tell something was feeling different.

Last season was a challenging one for Gerdes and the Trojans after posting a 2-7 record. It was all the more disappointing after finishing 4-2 in the shortened season that spring, earning the program's first winning season since 2012.

But as Gerdes, who plays center and nose tackle for Charleston, was getting ready for his senior season, the atmosphere around the team had changed.

"We had a lot of people coming out and a lot of people did stuff outside the scheduled workouts. You would see people running and doing workouts on their own and I feel like we have all worked harder this year than we have before," Gerdes said. "It seems like this year everyone is a working harder and it is going smoother than last year. Last year was harder mentally but we are putting it together this year and we are coming out and getting it done."

Trojans head coach Jerry Payne, who is entering his fourth season leading the team, echoes Gerdes' sentiment about his dedicated squad.

"(Talking with the players), almost everyone said that last year they felt like they had to be here (for summer workouts). This year, it has been more of that they want to be here," Payne said. "The attitudes have changed and perceptions have changed. You can see it when the coaches are talking and if you look at the players' eyes, they are all listening and watching."

Part of that focus comes directly from Gerdes, who keeps the offensive and defensive lines where they need to be.

"Owen is a leader and he anchors that line. All offseason and in the weight room, he was the guy the coaches went to to say get them ready for this and get them ready for that," Payne said. "When it comes down to picking captains, the coaches unanimously picked him to be a captain."

Gerdes will also be key in the offense as he is snapping to new starting quarterback Brett Spour and the two have been working on building that crucial relationship.

"(Brett) is doing great and we have been practicing all summer. I feel like I have never had this kind of connection with my quarterback and it is going pretty good," Gerdes said.

Spour returns to the Trojans after missing nearly all of last season after tearing his ACL a few plays into Week 1's game.

"I got about three plays in before it happened. It was a tough rehab, some things hurt but it got easier over time," Spour said. "I feel 100 percent now and I feel like I am faster. I feel like I am a mix of a running and passing quarterback. Whatever the team needs."

Spour is the younger brother of former first-team All-Apollo Conference running back Cory Spour, who was a key piece to the 4-2 team, but he is eager to make a name for himself.

"Everyone asks me if I can live up to what he did. I'm just trying to focus on winning more and doing my own thing," Spour said. "Everything has been flowing very smoothly and it is fun to be out here again. It is pretty challenging and some of the new things are hard to learn but I feel like it is going along good. As a team, we've been working a lot together and we are getting very prepared for our first game."

Payne has confidence in Spour's play-making ability and has liked his improvement over fall practices.

"Brett is going to get the call Friday night and he has led the way," Payne said. "He has done really well and after his injury, he dedicated himself to getting stronger. He followed the rehab like he was supposed to and he's been really strong out there."

As Spour gains experience with each snap, he will be handing off and passing to an experienced running back and receiver group. Senior Jeremiah Hayes, the Trojans leading rusher last season, returns and juniors Luke Nelson and Langdon King will be receiving weapons for Spour.

"(Jeremiah) has good speed and sees the field well. He is very coachable and will also play a defensive back position for us," Payne said. "He does a really good job and a hard worker. He's been in the weight room all offseason so he is ready to go."

In preparation for the season, Payne has had the team working in smaller groups rather than team-wide practices. He hopes that increased personal time with the coaches will translate to success on the field.

"We took our time and worked smaller segments to work and fine-tune things. We are right where I hoped we would be," Payne said. "I always go back to the idea that we have to win the first game. Everybody's going to tell you a success would be a winning season but we've got our guys focused on game one. Anything after that first win starts to be a plus for us."