A suffocating defense helped Chatham Glenwood handle Decatur Eisenhower 58-0 on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.
Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School.
In recent action on Aug. 26, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Danville.
