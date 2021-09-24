Chatham Glenwood flies high over Normal University 42-7

Chatham Glenwood swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Normal University 42-7 on September 24 in Illinois football action.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
Chatham Glenwood opened a giant 35-0 gap over Normal University at the intermission.
Chatham Glenwood took charge over Normal University 42-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 10, Normal University faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Chatham Glenwood took on Jacksonville on September 10 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.
