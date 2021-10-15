Chatham Glenwood flies high over Springfield Lanphier 48-6

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chatham Glenwood broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 48-6 explosion on Springfield Lanphier for an Illinois high school football victory on October 15.
The Titans drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over the Lions after the first quarter.
Chatham Glenwood fought to a 34-6 intermission margin at Springfield Lanphier's expense.
The Titans stomped on ahead of the Lions 48-6 as the fourth quarter started.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Recently on October 2 , Springfield Lanphier squared up on Rochester in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.