Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chatham Glenwood broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 48-6 explosion on Springfield Lanphier for an Illinois high school football victory on October 15.

The Titans drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over the Lions after the first quarter.

Chatham Glenwood fought to a 34-6 intermission margin at Springfield Lanphier's expense.

The Titans stomped on ahead of the Lions 48-6 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

