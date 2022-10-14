Chatham Glenwood mollywopps Springfield 48-14

Chatham Glenwood left no doubt on Friday, controlling Springfield from start to finish for a 48-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

Chatham Glenwood drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Titans fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Senators' expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

