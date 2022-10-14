Chatham Glenwood mollywopps Springfield 48-14

Chatham Glenwood left no doubt on Friday, controlling Springfield from start to finish for a 48-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.
Chatham Glenwood drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.
The Titans fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Senators' expense.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.
Last season, Springfield and Chatham Glenwood squared off with August 27, 2021 at Chatham Glenwood High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 30, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Springfield took on Decatur MacArthur on September 30 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.
