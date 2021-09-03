Chatham Glenwood puts an offensive onslaught on Decatur Eisenhower 42-6

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chatham Glenwood broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 42-6 explosion on Decatur Eisenhower in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3.

Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.

Chatham Glenwood enjoyed a massive margin over Decatur Eisenhower with a 42-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Titans drew first blood by forging a 42-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

