Chatham Glenwood's defense throttled Springfield, resulting in a 33-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Chatham Glenwood opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Titans fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Senators' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Titans held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Chatham Glenwood and Springfield played in a 48-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield Lanphier on Sept. 1 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

