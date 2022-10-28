Check out all the high school football playoff matchups in Round 1 from around Central Illinois

Ten Decatur-area teams are in action Saturday as the football playoffs begin. No. 4 Pana (8-1) and No. 1 Decatur Lutheran School Association/Mount Pulaski (9-0) played Friday night.

Here is a look at Saturday's games:

CLASS 1A

No. 13 Brown County (5-4) at No. 4 Tuscola (7-2)

WHEN: Sat. at 2 p.m.

NOTES: Tuscola returns to the playoffs after missing out last season for the first time in head coach Andy Romine's tenure last season. Tuscola's defense has given up on average 18.0 points while the Jordan Quinn-led offense has put up 28.9 per game. Quinn has 1,162 yards passing (78-for-151) with 499 yards rushing with 18 total touchdowns. Ben Hornaday led the rushing game with 614 yards and three touchdowns while Hunter Branca had a team-high 507 yards receiving and three scores. ... After going on a three-game losing streak, Brown County qualified for the playoffs with a 50-14 win over Carrollton in Week 9. The teams met back in 2010 in the 1A semifinals with the Warriors winning 17-10 in overtime and ultimately finished second.

No. 10 Central A&M (6-3) at No. 7 Sesser-Valier/Waltonville (7-2)

WHEN: Sat. at 2 p.m.

NOTES: Central A&M looks to get back on track after falling to Shelbyville 41-13 in Week 9. Running back Colby Morrison is the Raiders leading rusher with 737 yards and three scores. Will Thompson added 372 yards and three scores. Quarterback Drew Damery threw for 785 yards (51-for-99) and eight touchdowns and added 187 yards rushing and two scores. Damery's favorite receiving target was Hayden Sims with 244 yards receiving on 16 catches and three scores. ... The Raiders travel two-and-a-half hours south to play Sesser-Valier, which is in the Black Diamond Conference. Sesser averaged 33.9 points per game and the Red Devils are making their sixth consecutive playoff appearance.

CLASS 2A

North Bracket

No. 16 North Lawndale (5-4) at No. 1 Maroa-Forsyth (9-0)

WHEN: Sat. at 2 p.m.

NOTES: Maroa-Forsyth is the No. 1 seed in the North bracket for the first time in program history. North Lawndale is located in the Chicago-area and the Phoenix will travel two hours and 40 minutes to Maroa. Trojans quarterbacks Kaiden Maurer (91-for-134, 1,350 yards) and Jack Horve (55-for-77, 858 yards) have combined for 2,208 yards passing and 23 touchdowns. Running back Aiden Riser has 482 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns. Maurer is the team's No. 2 rusher with 441 yards and eight scores. Zayn Giles is the Trojans' top passing target with 519 yards on 36 catches and five touchdowns. Maroa has averaged 47.8 points, good for second overall in Class 2A. This is the Trojans' 17th straight playoff appearance under coach Josh Jostes. ... North Lawndale is limping into the playoffs after losing its final two games against Lincoln Park and Payton College Prep, being outscored by a total of 42-6. The Phoenix have a negative point differential, giving up 20.6 points per game while scoring 20.2. This is North Lawndale's second straight playoff appearance and fourth in school history. The Phoenix are looking for their first-ever playoff victory.

South Bracket

No. 16 Chester (5-4) at No. 1 St. Teresa (9-0)

WHEN: Sat. at 3 p.m.

NOTES: Due to COVID cancellations, St. Teresa ended up playing Chester last season in Week 7 on the road, winning 54-14. The Bulldogs had their third consecutive undefeated regular season and are the top seed in the South bracket. St. Teresa's defense is tops in Class 2A, giving up 5.9 points per game, and gave up seven or fewer points in seven games. Amare Wallace leads the group with 12 tackles for loss and 63 total tackles. Quarterback Joe Brummer has thrown for 1,200 yards (68-for-109) and 15 touchdowns. Royce Harper (1,116 yards, 13 TDs) leads a rushing attack that has put up a combined 2,596 yards and 39 touchdowns. Jeremy Walker leads the receiving game with 423 yards and five scores. ... Chester started 0-3 and then won five in a row to become playoff eligible. The Yellowjackets lost in Week 9 to Pearl City-Eastland 26-14. Sophomore quarterback Zain Al-Jassim has thrown for 999 yards (73-for-138) and nine touchdowns. William Schuwerk leads the running game with 504 yards and eight touchdowns and Davante Palacio had 616 receiving and six touchdowns.

No. 13 Auburn (6-3) at No. 4 Pana (8-1)

WHEN: Fri. at 7 p.m.

NOTES: Pana continues its tradition of playing Friday night first round playoff games after defeating Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond last season. The Panthers are making their 13th playoff appearance in the last 14 seasons that the playoffs were offered and the sixth under head coach Trevor Higgins' leadership. Pana lost in Week 1 to Vandalia and have rattled off eight straight victories since to claim the South Central Conference title. Quarterback Max Lynch has 1,030 yards passing and nine touchdowns. He's also the H&R area's leading rusher with 1,821 yards and 23 scores. Haden Stark leads the receiving corps with 334 yards on 24 catches and three TDs. ... Auburn had a tough loss to Williamsville 62-12 to finish up their regular season. Quarterback Talin Kern has thrown for 1,556 yards and 20 touchdowns to power the Trojans offense that has averaged 31.4 points per game. Running back Treshaun Lancaster has 1,122 yards and 10 scores this season on the ground. Jackson Kern is Auburn's leading receiving weapon with 674 yards and six TDs this season.

No. 10 ALAH (7-2) at No. 7 Vandalia (7-2)

WHEN: Sat. at 2 p.m.

NOTES: ALAH is looking for its first playoff win since 2013. The Knights will depend on quarterback and leading rusher Kaden Feagin. The University of Illinois commit has rushed for 1,409 and 24 scores while also throwing for 520 yards (40-for-68) and six more TDs at quarterback. The Knights will miss leading receiver Jayce Parsons (319 yards, three TDs), who was lost for the season with an injury in Week 9. ... Vandalia was the only team to get the best of Pana, defeating the Panthers 34-10 in Week 1. Vandals quarterback Matthew Hagy was 2A All-State Honorable Mention last season and running back Eric McKinney leads the run game. Vandalia has made the playoffs each year under head coach Jason Clay (since 2016).

No. 14 Belleville Althoff (5-4) at No. 3 Shelbyville (8-1)

WHEN: Sat. at 4 p.m.

NOTES: Shelbyville's 8-1 record was its best regular season since 2003. The Rams' one loss came against St. Teresa, 43-14, in Week 8. Shelbyville's offense has outscored opponents 358-104 and is led by junior quarterback Brody Boehm, who is the team's leading rusher (776 yards, 14 touchdowns) and has thrown for 983 yards (56-for-122) and 15 TDs. Running back Wil Fox has 723 yards and 11 touchdowns while receiver Ty Brachbill has 549 yards receiving on 27 catches and nine scores. ... Althoff played its way into the playoffs with a 17-14 win against Alton in Week 9. The Crusaders fell to St. Teresa in Week 2, 54-0, and Althoff's offense has had trouble scoring. The Crusaders have averaged 12.2 points, the lowest total among Class 2A playoff teams. Quarterback Braylon Grayson has thrown for 1,474 yards and 11 touchdowns while running back Malik Nave leads the run game with 506 yards.

CLASS 3A

No. 12 Monticello (5-4) at No. 5 Mount Carmel (8-1)

WHEN: Sat. at 2:30 p.m.

NOTES: Monticello struggled in Week 9, getting shut out by Tolono Unity 28-0 on the road. This is the 13th consecutive playoff appearance for the Sages under head coach Cullen Welter. Quarterback Drew Sheppard is a dual treat with 1,884 yards passing and 15 TDs, and leading the team in rushing with 703 yards and eight scores. Tylor Bundy has added 362 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing. Sheppard has spread the wealth among a talented group of receivers — Spencer Mitze (509 yards), Trey Welter (398), Bundy (352) and Raiden Colbert (278). ... Mount Carmel was the Little Illini Conference champions this season with a 7-0 mark in its second season in the conference. The Golden Aces began their season 8-0 but lost a wild one in Week 9, falling 34-33 in double overtime to Mount Vernon. Asher Kight is Mount Carmel's leading rusher and quarterback Cole Broster leads the offense.

CLASS 4A

No. 13 Effingham (5-4) at No. 4 Rochester (8-1)

WHEN: Sat. at 1 p.m.

NOTES: Effingham started 0-2 but fought its way into the playoffs, going 5-2 the rest of the way. The Hearts fell to Highland on the road in Week 9, 34-20. Senior quarterback Tanner Pontious has thrown for 978 yards and rushed for 488 more, with 16 total touchdowns. Weldon Dunston is the Hearts' leading runner with 637 yards and 10 scores. Andrew Lotz has 448 yards receiving on 33 catches and five TDs. ... Rochester is the most successful program in Class 4A over the past decade, winning eight state championships since 2010. The Rockets' one loss came against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in Week 1, 62-27, in the final Leonard Bowl between Rochester head coach Derek Leonard and his father Ken Leonard, retiring coach of the Cyclones. Quarterback Keeton Reiss has thrown for 1,617 yards (98-138) and 17 touchdowns. Rochester's run game (1,578 total yards) has been spread between many backs, with Ian Lichtenberger leading with 322 yards and 9 TDs. Reiss has run for 255 yards and 10 scores. Parker Gillespie has 547 yards receiving on 33 catches and four TDs.

No. 12 Mount Zion (6-3) at No. 5 Breese Central (7-2)

WHEN: Sat. at 1 p.m.

NOTES: The Braves rebounded in Week 9 with a 38-35 win over Breese Mater Dei, after being upset by Charleston in the final moments, 30-27, in Week 8. Quarterback Makobi Adams threw for 236 yards and five touchdowns against the Knights. Brayden Trimble had five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown while Grant McAtee had 92 yards and four touchdowns. Adams is the leading passer in the H&R area with 2,251 yards (160-for-279) and 30 touchdowns. Trimble leads McAtee in receiving yards (1,017 vs. 744) but McAtee has the advantage in TDs (14 vs. 11). The pass has led the offense this season as the Braves have averaged just 77 yards on the ground (693 yards in total). ... Mount Zion takes the long drive south again to Breese, this time to face Breese Central in Round 1. The Cougars are a similarly constructed team that is focused on the pass more than the run. Senior quarterback Connor Freeze has thrown for 1,692 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is also the team's leading rusher with 522 yards and five scores. Freeze's favorite target is senior Braden Revermann with 51 catches for 951 yards and eight TDs.

CLASS 5A

No. 14 MacArthur (5-4) at No. 3 Peoria (8-1)

WHEN: Sat. at 1 p.m.

NOTES: This is MacArthur's 15th playoff appearance in program history and fourth in five years in which the playoffs have been played. It's coach Derek Spates' ninth playoff appearance, the most by a DPS coach. MacArthur has the largest negative point differential among Class 5A teams at -5.0 points. The Generals averaged 22.6 points and have given up 27.6 a game. Quarterbacks Brylan McHood-Jones and Cameron France each offer a unique problem for defenses. McHood-Jones is a running threat while France has a powerful arm that can take advantage of speedy receivers Sam Owens and Azarion Richardson. Senior running back Rodrick Millsap leads the rushing game. ... Peoria's one loss this season came in Week 8 to Normal West, 30-6. The Lions averaged 48.2 points per game this season, good for third-best in Class 5A. Their defense gives up 17.2 points per game on average. Quarterback Valentino Gist and running back Malachi Washington both have big-play capabilities and can take over games.

8-Man

No. 16 Martinsville (4-5) at No. 1 Decatur Lutheran School Association/Mount Pulaski (9-0)

WHEN: Fri. at 7 p.m.

NOTES: LSA had its first 9-0 season in program history, though he Lions did go 6-0 during the shortened spring 2021 season. LSA, the top seed in Illinois 8-man football, is led by running back Lleyton Miller, who has re-written the program's record books. The Lions junior has 2,842 yards rushing and 42 touchdowns. Miller ran for 458 yards in a 54-40 win over Milford-Cissna Park, 54-40, in Week 9. ... Martinsville started off its season 1-3 before turning it around and making the playoffs with a 45-28 win over Danville Schlarman. Running back Victor Herrera is the Bluestreaks' primary runner.